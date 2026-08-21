Heartwarming Scenes! Treesa Jolly Collapses, Gayatri Gopichand Emotionally Hugs Father As Duo Clinch Historic Badminton Medal After 15 Years | VIDEO

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Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand were overcome with emotion as they confirmed a medal at the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi. The unseeded pair defeated China’s Jia Yi Fan and Zhang Shu Xian 16-21, 21-15, 21-13 in a sensational comeback to scrip history.

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The significance of the achievement appeared to hit the players the moment the final shuttle landed. Treesa, overwhelmed after an intense battle, collapsed to the court in an emotional celebration, while Gayatri was visibly overcome with joy.

The celebrations became even more poignant as Gayatri shared an emotional hug with her father, former All England champion and Indian badminton great Pullela Gopichand. The images captured the culmination of years of work, expectations and setbacks for the young pair.

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Treesa-Gayatri make history

India's previous World Championships medal in women’s doubles came in 2011, when Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa won bronze in London. Fifteen years later, Treesa and Gayatri have ensured that the country will once again stand on the podium in the event.

The Indians came into the match with a 0-3 head-to-head record against their Chinese opponents. However, the doubles pair came out firing and pulled the game in an exhilarating 69-minute clash at the Indira Gandhi Arena.