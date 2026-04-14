Heartwarming Scenes! Praful Hinge's Parents Jump In Joy As SRH Pacer Shines On IPL Debut Against Rajasthan Royals; Video 

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The IPL 2026 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals turned into a night to remember for debutant Praful Hinge, but beyond the on-field brilliance, it was an emotional moment in the Hinge household that truly captured hearts.

Making his IPL debut, Hinge delivered a sensational performance, picking up four crucial wickets and dismantling Rajasthan’s batting lineup. The young pacer showed remarkable composure under pressure, announcing himself on the big stage in emphatic fashion. His spell played a pivotal role in shifting the momentum firmly in Hyderabad’s favour.

As Hinge continued to strike at regular intervals, the cameras frequently panned towards his parents. Overcome with emotion and pride, they were seen jumping in joy, celebrating each wicket with uncontainable excitement. Their raw and heartfelt reactions quickly became one of the most touching visuals of the night.

Fans on social media were quick to latch onto the emotional scenes, praising both Hinge’s outstanding performance and the visible pride of his family. Many called it one of the most wholesome moments of IPL 2026, highlighting how cricket continues to create stories that go beyond just numbers and scorecards.