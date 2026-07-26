Heartwarming Scenes! Matt Harding Fulfils Promise To Late Father With Commonwealth Games Silver Medal In Glasgow

Matt Harding/Instagram

England para powerlifter Matt Harding fulfilled an emotional promise by dedicating his Commonwealth Games silver medal to his late father, Colin, whose passing shortly before the Birmingham 2022 Games became the driving force behind his remarkable journey to the Glasgow 2026 podium. Harding was overcome with emotion as he held a photograph of his father during the medal ceremony, marking a deeply personal moment in his career.

Competing in the men's heavyweight para powerlifting event, Harding lifted an impressive 199kg, more than twice his bodyweight, to secure the silver medal. He finished behind Nigeria's Riluwan Idris, who claimed gold, but described the medal as one of the proudest achievements of his life because of what it represented beyond sport.

Harding revealed that after losing his father four years ago, he made a promise to honour his memory by winning a Commonwealth Games medal. Standing on the podium with his father's photograph, he said the moment was everything he had imagined and reflected on how representing Team England would have meant the world to his dad.

The English para powerlifter also praised his family and coaches for supporting him throughout the difficult journey. He admitted he had struggled leading into the competition but credited his coaching team for helping him deliver when it mattered most. Harding added that seeing his family shed tears of joy after years of heartbreak made the achievement even more special.

While Team England celebrated another strong medal haul, Harding's heartfelt tribute stood out as one of the most emotional moments of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.