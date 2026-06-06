Heartwarming Moment! Ball Boy Touches Team India Skipper Shubman Gill's Feet During IND vs AFG Test Match | Video

JARA_Memer/X

A heartwarming moment involving India captain Shubman Gill stole the spotlight during the India vs Afghanistan Test match when a young ball boy touched the skipper’s feet as he was walking back to the pavilion during the tea interval.

The incident occurred as Gill, along with KL Rahul, was exiting the field after guiding India through another productive session. As the Indian captain approached the boundary ropes, a ball boy rushed towards him and respectfully touched his feet, a traditional gesture often associated with seeking blessings and showing admiration in Indian culture.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Gill appeared pleasantly surprised by the gesture and acknowledged the youngster before continuing towards the dressing room. The touching moment was quickly captured by cameras and soon began circulating across social media platforms, drawing widespread reactions from cricket fans.

Many supporters praised the young fan’s respect for the Indian captain, while others highlighted Gill’s growing popularity among cricket followers. The moment also reflected the influence modern cricketers have on aspiring youngsters, who often view national team stars as role models.

While the Test match continued to provide plenty of action on the field, this brief interaction off it emerged as one of the most memorable moments of the day, reminding fans of the special bond that exists between cricketers and their supporters.