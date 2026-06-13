Heartbreaking Scenes! Manu Bhaker Pays Emotional Tribute To Coach Jaspal Rana, Shares Heartfelt Instagram Post

bhakermanu/Instagram

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker paid an emotional tribute to her mentor and celebrated shooting coach Jaspal Rana after his untimely demise at the age of 49.

Taking to Instagram, Bhaker shared a montage of cherished photographs with Rana and captioned the post with two poignant words. The heartfelt message reflected the deep bond the Olympic medallist shared with the coach who played a pivotal role in shaping her career.

Rana's passing has sent shockwaves through the Indian sporting fraternity. Widely regarded as one of India's greatest shooters and coaches, he was instrumental in mentoring several top athletes, including Bhaker, who credited him for helping her return to the pinnacle of international shooting.

A former Asian Games gold medallist, Rana enjoyed a decorated shooting career before transitioning into coaching. His contributions extended beyond personal achievements, as he dedicated himself to nurturing the next generation of Indian shooters. Over the years, he became a respected figure in the sport, earning admiration for both his technical expertise and commitment to excellence.

Bhaker's emotional Instagram post has resonated with fans, many of whom expressed condolences and remembered the remarkable coach-athlete partnership that brought India memorable moments on the global stage. While the shooting community mourns the loss of a legend, Rana's legacy as a champion shooter and mentor will continue to inspire generations to come.