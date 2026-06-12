Heartbreaking Scenes! Manu Bhaker In Tears As She Pays Her Last Respects To Coach Jaspal Rana | VIDEO

Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker broke down in tears as she paid her last respects to legendary shooting coach Jaspal Rana in Poundha. Emotional visuals from Rana's residence and shooting academy have gone viral on social media. Bhaker was seen standing beside her mentor's mortal remains, struggling to hold back tears.

The Indian shooting legend passed away on Friday after a brief illness, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) confirmed.

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Bhaker, who shared a special bond with Rana, arrived at the academy soon after his mortal remains were brought there. The heartbreaking scenes left fans and members of the shooting fraternity emotional. Rana, 49, who brought laurels to the country through his achievements as an elite shooter and later played a key role in nurturing young talent as a coach, including guiding Manu to two bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, died due to heart-related complications on Friday.

Rana had recently fallen ill during the Indian contingent's return flight from the ISSF World Cup in Munich, Germany. After landing in New Delhi, he was immediately hospitalised and underwent a medical procedure to have a stent fixed. Despite medical efforts, the celebrated shooter and coach could not recover.