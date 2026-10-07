Heartbreaking Scenes! Enzo Fernandez Cries As Lionel Messi Gives Emotional Farewell Speech To Argentina Fans | Video

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Lionel Messi's emotional farewell to Argentina brought tears to several members of the squad, but Enzo Fernandez's reaction particularly caught the attention of fans. The star midfielder was visibly crying as Messi delivered his heartfelt speech at the Estadio Monumental following Argentina's 3-0 victory over Benin. The emotional scenes captured the significance of Messi's final appearance for the national team.

Fernandez stood among his Argentina teammates as Messi reflected on his extraordinary international career and thanked the players who helped him achieve his biggest dreams. The midfielder struggled to hold back his tears while listening to his captain's words, with the emotional footage quickly circulating on social media.

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Messi paid a special tribute to the teammates who accompanied him during Argentina's most successful era. He also described it as an honour to have shared both the pitch and life away from football with his teammates.

Messi's farewell eventually became a celebration of a remarkable 21-year international career. After scoring and providing assists in the 3-0 win over Benin, the Argentina captain addressed the packed Monumental and admitted that leaving the national team would be painful. As Messi spoke, Fernandez's tears perfectly captured what the legendary captain meant to the generation that won Argentina's long-awaited World Cup.