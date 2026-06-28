Heartbreaking Scenes! Cody Gakpo And Partner Devastated By Loss Of Unborn Son During FIFA World Cup 2026

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo and his partner, Noa van der Bij, have announced the heartbreaking loss of their unborn son, Elijah, who died during pregnancy. The couple shared the devastating news in an emotional social media post on Saturday, just weeks after celebrating that they were expecting their second child together. Gakpo is currently in the USA, playing for Netherlands at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Van der Bij announced the tragedy through a series of emotional posts on Instagram on Saturday, revealing that the couple's baby boy had passed away before birth.

Sharing a black-and-white photograph of the couple holding hands over their baby's blanket and knitted cap, she wrote: "With broken hearts, we share the devastating news that our baby boy passed away during pregnancy.

"Thank you for your love and support."

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The couple had announced in May that they were expecting their second child, with the baby due in October. Gakpo and Van der Bij welcomed their first son, Samuel, in 2024 and had expressed their excitement about expanding their family.

Gakpo, 27, is currently away on international duty with the Netherlands at the FIFA Club World Cup, while Van der Bij has been in the United States supporting the Liverpool forward.

In a second Instagram story, Van der Bij shared a touching account of how the family sought comfort following their loss. She posted a photograph of a lit candle inside a church, describing what she called a meaningful moment.

"We went to church to light a candle. Afterward, we walked to the church playground with our son Samuel. There was only one other child there. His name was Elijah," she wrote.

"There could not have been a more beautiful sign from God. He reminded us that our little boy is never far away."

The heartfelt posts have prompted an outpouring of support from fans, fellow footballers and members of the football community, with many offering condolences to the grieving family during what is undoubtedly one of the most difficult periods of their lives.

Neither Gakpo nor Liverpool Football Club has made any additional public statement at the time of writing.