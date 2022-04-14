Heartbreaking: Former Colombia captain Freddy Rincon dies, aged 55, following car crash

Former Colombia captain Freddy Rincon has died aged 55 after sustaining severe head injuries in a car crash. Rincon was hurt after the vehicle he was driving collided with a bus on Monday in Cali, Colombia.

“Despite all the efforts of our teams, Freddy Eusebio Rincón Valencia has passed away,” said Laureano Quintero, the medical director of the Imbanaco Clinic in Cali where Rincón was being treated.

Colombia’s football federation, the FCF, tweeted a tribute acknowledging the “great loss” and saying “we will miss him and remember him with great affection, appreciation, respect and admiration”.

“The Colombian Football Federation deeply regrets the death of Freddy Eusebio Rincón Valencia, and sends a message of support and encouragement to his family, friends and relatives at this difficult time,” a statement read.

Rincon won 84 caps for his country, scoring 17 goals during an international career during which he was a key part of Colombia’s golden generation that took the national side to three consecutive World Cups in 1990, 1994 and 1998.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 12:42 PM IST