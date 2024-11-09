Heart-Warming VIDEO: Female Fan Grabs Virat Kohli's Hand For Selfie; King Reacts Sweetly

Female Fan Grabs Virat Kohli's Hand | X

A video recently surfaced on social media showing Virat Kohli being approached by a female fan in Mumbai, who eagerly tried to grab his arm to take a selfie. Despite the fan's desperation to get the perfect shot, Kohli remained calm and still, posing for the photo with her. Known for his strong bond with fans, Virat always makes time for them, whether on or off the field.

He regularly engages with supporters during his downtime and rarely disappoints them. On his 36th birthday, for instance, a fan gifted him a poster of Lord Hanuman.

While Kohli has faced some struggles with his batting form in recent matches, including a tough series against New Zealand where he managed just one fifty, he hasn't yet scored a century in 2024. Kohli was struggling against Kiwis, Santner dismissed Kohli on a turning track in second test at Pune Virat Kohli was able to score just 93 runs with 70 runs as the highest. India were wrapped up under 46 runs during first test against New Zealand at Bengaluru which records the lowest score of team India at home.

Virat is now preparing to travel to Australia for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Virat has a strong record against Australia and he is used to the conditions over there. Till now Virat has scored 17 centuries against Australia. Kohli will face one of the dangerous pace attack in the world like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazelwood.