 'He Was A Beast': Hollywood Star Hugh Jackman Reveals His Favourite Indian Cricketer; Video
Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman has revealed his pick for the favourite Indian cricketer presently.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, July 05, 2024, 04:38 PM IST
article-image
Hugh Jackman (R) | (Credits: Screengrab)

Hollywood superstar Hugh Jackman has revealed his favourite cricketer, having admitted to be a massive fan of the sport. The 55-year-old picked Rohit Sharma as his favourite Indian player, labelling him as a beast during the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2024, hosted by the USA and West Indies.

Rohit's captaincy and batsmanship earned worldwide praise as he captained India to their 2nd T20 World Cup, breaking a 11-year drought for their ICC trophy drought. The 37-year-old's tally of 257 runs proved to be the 2nd highest in the tournament and marshalled his troops incredibly well.

In a video surfaced on the Marvel India on X, Hugh Jackman stated that he follows cricket massively and that Rohit Sharma is his favourite from India.

