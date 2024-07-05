'He Was A Beast': Hollywood Star Hugh Jackman Reveals His Favourite Indian Cricketer; Video

Hugh Jackman (R) | (Credits: Screengrab)

Hollywood superstar Hugh Jackman has revealed his favourite cricketer, having admitted to be a massive fan of the sport. The 55-year-old picked Rohit Sharma as his favourite Indian player, labelling him as a beast during the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2024, hosted by the USA and West Indies.

Rohit's captaincy and batsmanship earned worldwide praise as he captained India to their 2nd T20 World Cup, breaking a 11-year drought for their ICC trophy drought. The 37-year-old's tally of 257 runs proved to be the 2nd highest in the tournament and marshalled his troops incredibly well.

THE X-Man talking about THE Hitman 😍

Waiting for the final video to be out soon @funcho pic.twitter.com/yhWJrqC1US — Marvel India (@Marvel_India) July 5, 2024

In a video surfaced on the Marvel India on X, Hugh Jackman stated that he follows cricket massively and that Rohit Sharma is his favourite from India.