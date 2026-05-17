'He Wants To Talk...': UFC Star Arman Tsarukyan Jumps Barrier To Confront Namo Fazil During Rousey vs Carano Event | Video

Netflix Sports/X

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan was involved in another heated incident outside the cage after attempting to confront fighter Namo Fazil during the high-profile Rousey vs. Carano event in Los Angeles.

The drama unfolded at the Intuit Dome during Most Valuable Promotions’ debut MMA event on Netflix. Following Namo Fazil’s submission victory over Jake Babian on the prelims, Fazil appeared to call out Tsarukyan during his post-fight celebrations, escalating tensions between the two fighters.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Video clips circulating online showed Tsarukyan jumping over a barrier from his cageside seat and trying to reach Fazil as security rushed in to stop the confrontation. Witnesses at the venue reported that the UFC star repeatedly shouted at Fazil while officials attempted to separate both camps.

According to reports, the altercation did not end there. Tsarukyan later confronted Fazil backstage, where both entourages became involved before security intervened once again to prevent the situation from turning physical. During the chaotic backstage scene, Tsarukyan was heard shouting, “He wants to talk, I wanna talk!” while trying to get closer to Fazil.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The rivalry between the two fighters reportedly intensified after controversial comments Tsarukyan made during a livestream regarding Armenia’s Kurdish community, remarks that angered Fazil and sparked a public feud on social media.