'He Never Listens': Jitesh Sharma Slams Vaibhav Suryavanshi For Being 'Unprofessional' Ahead Of IPL 2026

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RCB star Jitesh Sharma has labelled Vaibhav Suryavanshi ahead of the IPL 2026 season. Jitesh captained Suryavanshi in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025, where India were knocked out by Bangladesh. While the 14-year-old has the world at his feet, Jitesh suggested that the RR star 'never listens'.

"Vaibhav is not professional. I can tell you that. Everyone is trying to get him to be professional, but I don't think he ever will be, at least not off the field. On the field, maybe. I'm trying my best. I ask him not to have ice cream at night, but he never listens," Jitesh Sharma told AB de Villiers on his podcast.