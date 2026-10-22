'He Is Something Extraordinary!': Glenn Phillips' Outrageous Switch Hit Leaves Irfan Pathan Stunned During IND vs NZ 1st T20I | Video

Glenn Phillips' Outrageous Switch Hit Leaves Irfan Pathan Stunned | SonySportsNetwk/X

Glenn Phillips produced a sensational batting performance in the first T20 International between India and New Zealand, smashing 82 runs off just 40 deliveries before finishing his explosive innings with an outrageous switch hit. The New Zealand batter’s incredible stroke caught the attention of cricket fans and former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who took to social media to express his amazement.

Phillips showcased his power, timing and innovative strokeplay throughout his knock, putting the Indian bowling attack under pressure. The New Zealand star demonstrated his ability to accelerate the scoring rate with aggressive batting and unconventional shots. However, it was his remarkable switch hit off the final delivery of his innings that emerged as one of the most talked-about moments of his batting display.

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The shot was particularly extraordinary because Phillips executed it against Bhuvneshwar Kumar. His ability to change his stance and pull off such an audacious stroke highlighted his creativity in the shortest format. The stunning effort provided a spectacular finishing touch to his 82-run knock and underlined why he is considered one of the most dangerous and unpredictable batters in T20 cricket.

Glenn Phillips' Outrageous Switch Hit Leaves Irfan Pathan Stunned

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan was left stunned by the stroke and shared his reaction on X. “That last ball shot from Glenn Phillips is the most atrocious shot i have seen on the cricketing field vs fast bowler. He is Something. Extraordinary!” Pathan wrote. Although the word ‘atrocious’ generally carries a negative connotation, Pathan’s reaction conveyed his disbelief at the outrageous nature of Phillips’ execution.

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Phillips’ blistering innings and remarkable finishing stroke once again highlighted his ability to entertain fans with fearless and unconventional batting. His performance provided a memorable moment in the India-New Zealand T20I contest, while Pathan’s reaction added to the buzz surrounding the shot. With his combination of power, innovation and confidence, Phillips continues to demonstrate why he is such a formidable presence in the shortest format of the game.