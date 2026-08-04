'He Is My...': Nora Fatehi Finally Breaks Silence On Yassine Bounou Dating Rumours, Fans Spot Major Clue | Video

Nora Fatehi/Yassine Bounou/Instagram

Actress and dancer Nora Fatehi has finally addressed the long-standing dating rumours linking her with Moroccan football star Yassine Bounou, but her response has only added fuel to the speculation. Appearing on The Kris Fade Show, Nora smiled when asked about the online buzz surrounding the goalkeeper and said, "Oh yeah. He is my friend." She went on to praise Bounou, calling him "an amazing person" and "the best goalkeeper in the world," while insisting that they are "very good friends."

The interview quickly became a talking point after the show's hosts noticed Nora blushing while speaking about Bounou. When a co-host remarked that the pair would make "a really cute couple," Nora appeared even more embarrassed, sparking fresh reactions online. The actress also revealed that although she has known Bounou for a long time, they only reconnected a few months ago.

Rumours about Nora and the Moroccan goalkeeper have been circulating for months and gained momentum after the two were reportedly spotted together in Casablanca's Ain Diab district. Fans further fuelled the speculation by pointing out that an outfit featured in one of Nora's social media posts matched what she was reportedly wearing during the outing. Her frequent support for the Moroccan national football team has also kept fans closely following her interactions with Bounou.

Despite the growing buzz, neither Nora Fatehi nor Yassine Bounou has confirmed being in a relationship. Nora's latest comments reiterated that the footballer is "a very good friend," but her blushing reaction and glowing praise have once again reignited debate on social media, with fans continuing to speculate about the nature of their bond.

Meanwhile, Moroccan media has also reported speculation regarding Bounou's personal life, including claims of an on-and-off separation from his wife, Imane Khallad. The Moroccan goalkeeper married Imane in 2016, and the couple welcomed their son, Isaac, in 2020. However, neither Bounou nor his family has publicly confirmed those reports, leaving his personal life largely private despite the ongoing rumours.