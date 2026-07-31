'He Is Ageing Backwards': Rohit Sharma's Stylish Beard Transformation Sparks Massive Fan Reactions On Social Media

Ravi Shastri/X

Former India captain Rohit Sharma sent social media into a frenzy after a recent photograph with former India head coach Ravi Shastri surfaced online. While the picture featured two of Indian cricket's biggest personalities, it was Rohit's fresh look that stole the spotlight, with fans praising his neatly trimmed beard and noticeably younger appearance.

The viral image quickly spread across social media platforms, where fans couldn't stop talking about the 39-year-old batter's transformation. Many believed Rohit's cleaner, sharper beard made him look years younger, prompting a flood of humorous and admiring reactions from cricket enthusiasts.

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One fan summed up the mood perfectly by writing, "He is ageing backwards." Another commented, "Bro looks fitter and younger than ever," while several others compared the former Indian skipper's latest look to his early international cricket days. Some even joked that retirement from the shortest format and a leaner fitness regime had unlocked a "reverse ageing" effect.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

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Rohit has undergone a noticeable fitness transformation over the past year, with fans frequently pointing out his leaner physique during public appearances and training sessions. His latest appearance alongside Ravi Shastri only added fuel to the conversation, as supporters praised the veteran opener for looking refreshed ahead of another busy phase of international cricket.