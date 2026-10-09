'He Hugged Me And...': Kedar Jadhav Remembers Nana Patekar, Recalls Emotional Meeting 15 Days Before His Demise | Video

Kedar Jadhav Remembers Nana Patekar, Recalls Emotional Meeting 15 Days Before His Demise | Kedar Jadhav/Instagram

The demise of veteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar has left the Indian film industry and Maharashtra mourning the loss of one of its most celebrated performers. Former cricketer and BJP leader Kedar Jadhav expressed grief over the actor’s passing, recalling how he had met Patekar for the first time just 15 days before his demise.

Describing the news as deeply saddening, Jadhav said he had been speaking about his first meeting with the actor earlier on the same morning when he learnt of his death. The former cricketer recalled the warmth with which Patekar had welcomed him during their brief interaction, leaving him with a lasting memory of the late actor.

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Kedar Jadhav Remembers Nana Patekar, Recalls Emotional Meeting 15 Days Before His Demise

“This is a very sad piece of news. This morning, as soon as I received this news, I was already talking about how I managed to meet him for the very first time in my life just 15 days ago,” Jadhav said.

Recalling the interaction, Jadhav revealed that Patekar had shown him considerable affection, hugged him and asked about his well-being. He described the actor as a big-hearted, brave and courageous person, highlighting the warmth he experienced during their meeting. Despite having met him only recently, Jadhav said the interaction had made a strong impression on him.

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Jadhav also spoke about Patekar’s contribution to society through the NAAM Foundation, which the actor co-founded with fellow Marathi actor Makarand Anaspure to support drought-affected farmers and rural communities in Maharashtra. Highlighting the organisation’s social work, Jadhav said Patekar’s efforts had made a significant difference to people in need.

Calling the actor’s demise a major loss, Jadhav said, “The social work he did through NAAM Foundation is immense. I feel this is a very big loss for Maharashtra and the Indian film industry.”

Patekar, known for his powerful performances across Hindi and Marathi cinema, earned widespread recognition for his acting as well as his work beyond the screen. His passing has prompted tributes from across the country, with admirers remembering both his cinematic legacy and his efforts to help vulnerable communities. Jadhav’s recollection offered a personal glimpse into the actor’s warmth and the impression he left even during a brief meeting.