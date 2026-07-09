'He Hit Me!': Brahim Diaz Left Speechless As Heated Press Conference Row Erupts Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final Against France | Video

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Morocco's preparations for their FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final against France took an unexpected turn after a heated altercation between two journalists disrupted the team's pre-match press conference. The bizarre incident unfolded while Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz was answering a question, forcing FIFA officials to intervene before order was eventually restored. The dramatic scenes quickly went viral on social media, overshadowing Morocco's final media interaction ahead of one of the biggest matches in the nation's football history.

The confrontation erupted when one journalist suddenly accused another of physically assaulting him, repeatedly shouting, "He hit me!" across the media room. The unexpected outburst left those in attendance stunned, with Brahim Diaz appearing visibly amused as the argument escalated. FIFA representatives stepped in to calm the situation before security restored normalcy, allowing the press conference to continue.

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Once the disturbance subsided, Diaz lightened the mood with a humorous response, joking that he had forgotten the original question because of the commotion. His reaction drew laughter from those present and quickly spread across social media, with fans praising the Moroccan midfielder's composure during the awkward moment. The viral clip added another memorable chapter to Morocco's remarkable World Cup campaign.

The incident came just hours before Morocco's highly anticipated quarter-final clash against France, a rematch of the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-final. Morocco enter the contest full of confidence after knocking out Canada and continuing their impressive run, while France are aiming to keep their title hopes alive. The Atlas Lions will, however, be without key attacker Ismael Saibari, who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Despite the unusual distraction off the pitch, Morocco remain focused on creating more history at the World Cup. Led by Brahim Diaz, who has been one of the tournament's standout creators, the African side will be hoping their performances on the field grab more headlines than the extraordinary scenes witnessed in the press conference room.