'He has strong self-belief: Shikhar Dhawan on India teammate Virat Kohli

Mumbai: What sets Virat Kohli apart from the rest? Discipline, positivity, and an unwavering faith in his ability, said his longtime Delhi and India teammate Shikhar Dhawan on the maestro's 34th birthday.

Having endured a prolonged batting slump, Kohli roared back to form in the ongoing T20 World Cup with three explosive half-centuries, the highlight being his astonishing knock against arch-rivals Pakistan in India's tournament opener at a packed MCG.

"Virat Kohli is doing very well in this tournament, so many congratulations to him. I wish him a very happy birthday, from the depth of my heart. India is peaking at the right time and I am rooting for them," Dhawan said at the India Today Conclave on Saturday.

"Virat's self belief is very strong, his mindset is very positive when you talk to him and it's all about how you talk to yourself. You can be your best friend or your own victim, that is totally dependent on you.

"He is quite disciplined as well, he ate everything and became quite fat and he changed all of that with his will power. This mixed with his skill and got him success."