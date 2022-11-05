e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'He has strong self-belief: Shikhar Dhawan on India teammate Virat Kohli

'He has strong self-belief: Shikhar Dhawan on India teammate Virat Kohli

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 05, 2022, 07:08 PM IST
article-image
(ANI Photo)
Follow us on

Mumbai: What sets Virat Kohli apart from the rest? Discipline, positivity, and an unwavering faith in his ability, said his longtime Delhi and India teammate Shikhar Dhawan on the maestro's 34th birthday.

Having endured a prolonged batting slump, Kohli roared back to form in the ongoing T20 World Cup with three explosive half-centuries, the highlight being his astonishing knock against arch-rivals Pakistan in India's tournament opener at a packed MCG.

Rooting for India

"Virat Kohli is doing very well in this tournament, so many congratulations to him. I wish him a very happy birthday, from the depth of my heart. India is peaking at the right time and I am rooting for them," Dhawan said at the India Today Conclave on Saturday.

"Virat's self belief is very strong, his mindset is very positive when you talk to him and it's all about how you talk to yourself. You can be your best friend or your own victim, that is totally dependent on you.

Disciplined cricketer

"He is quite disciplined as well, he ate everything and became quite fat and he changed all of that with his will power. This mixed with his skill and got him success."

Read Also
Anushka Sharma has the goofiest birthday wish for hubby Virat Kohli: 'Love you in every state and...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ind vs Zim preview: Will India steamroll Zimbabwe? Can minnows stage another upset in T20 World Cup

Ind vs Zim preview: Will India steamroll Zimbabwe? Can minnows stage another upset in T20 World Cup

Ind vs Zim T20 World Cup match: When and where to watch; Live on TV and online

Ind vs Zim T20 World Cup match: When and where to watch; Live on TV and online

'Very unfortunate': Netizens react after Aussies crash out of T20 World Cup

'Very unfortunate': Netizens react after Aussies crash out of T20 World Cup

Defending champs Australia eliminated after England beat SL to enter semi-finals of T20 World Cup

Defending champs Australia eliminated after England beat SL to enter semi-finals of T20 World Cup

Shah Rukh Khan on watching T20 World Cup final, here's what he said

Shah Rukh Khan on watching T20 World Cup final, here's what he said