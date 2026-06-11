'He Got 2 Warnings From Referee': PV Sindhu's Husband Makes Surprise Coaching Debut As Star Shuttler Reaches Australian Open QF

PV Sindhu/BadmintonJust/Instagram/X

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu revealed a light-hearted and unexpected behind-the-scenes moment from her Australian Open 2026 campaign, sharing that her husband, Venkata Datta Sai, stepped in as her impromptu coach during a match as she battled minor discomfort.

Sindhu posted on X that she “wasn’t feeling 100%” and had a “tiny” issue on match day, prompting her to bring someone she described as “the most analytical person I know” into her corner. In a playful twist, she explained that she chose not to call her regular coach, instead giving her husband a temporary “promotion” for the day.

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According to Sindhu, Datta Sai’s first coaching appearance turned into an unexpectedly active role on court. What began as emotional support soon evolved into tactical involvement, with him closely observing the opponent’s patterns and offering point-by-point insights during the match.

Sindhu humorously noted that her husband even drew the attention of the umpire, receiving two warnings during the contest. Despite the on-court intensity, she joked that he “somehow escaped without a card” and gradually adapted to the match situation as it progressed.

By the second game, Sindhu said Datta Sai was “reading point by point almost to the tee,” showcasing his analytical mindset and enthusiasm for the sport. She also described him as a “complete sports fanatic,” suggesting his quick adaptation to the coaching environment.

The light-hearted episode added a personal touch to Sindhu’s Australian Open run, where she has reached the quarterfinals and continues to look in strong form on the BWF World Tour.