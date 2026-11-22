Priyanka Chaturvedi Takes Dig At Yuzvendra Chahal After BJP Appointment | Image: Priyanka Chaturvedi/X

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took a sarcastic swipe at Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal after news emerged of his political appointment in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), triggering discussion on social media. Chaturvedi used the phrase 'sugar daddy' to mock Chahal following his appointment as a Special Invitee to the party's National Other Backward Classes (OBC) Morcha executive committee.

Reacting to a post announcing Chahal's political role, Chaturvedi wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on November 21, 2026, "Seems like he found his own sugar daddy. IYKYK." Her remark quickly drew attention, with many interpreting it as a sarcastic reference to Chahal's personal life and the viral social media discourse surrounding him in recent years.

Priyanka Chaturvedi Takes Dig At Yuzvendra Chahal After BJP Appointment

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The comment appeared to allude to the memes and online jokes involving Chahal, his former wife Dhanashree Verma, and the controversies that surfaced during their divorce proceedings. The phrase 'sugar daddy' became particularly significant in online discussions after Chahal was spotted wearing a T-shirt bearing the message 'Be your own sugar daddy', which subsequently became a talking point among social media users.

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Chaturvedi's remark, however, took the conversation in a political direction, coming immediately after Chahal's reported entry into the BJP's organisational structure. Her use of the phrase was widely perceived as an attempt to connect his political appointment with the earlier viral jokes surrounding his personal life.

Chahal, who has made a name for himself as one of India's prominent leg-spinners across formats, has now found himself in the spotlight for reasons beyond cricket. His reported appointment in the BJP's OBC Morcha has attracted attention, with Chaturvedi's pointed remark adding another layer to the conversation around his transition into politics.

The incident once again highlights how celebrity appointments in political organisations can quickly become fodder for online commentary, with personal references and viral memes often dominating the discussion. Chaturvedi's 'sugar daddy' remark has added a fresh twist to Chahal's latest headline-making development, shifting the spotlight from his cricketing career to his political association and the social media reaction surrounding it.

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