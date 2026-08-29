'He Doesn't Know I'm A Wicket-Taker': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Bold Reply After Ishan Kishan's Risky Call | Video

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Bold Reply After Ishan Kishan's Risky Call | BCCI Domestic/X

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi added another memorable chapter to his rapidly developing cricketing journey during the Duleep Trophy, making an impact with the ball after a disappointing outing with the bat. The young East Zone all-rounder picked up two wickets in four deliveries against North East Zone, showcasing a different side of his game.

Sooryavanshi’s bowling opportunity came after captain Ishan Kishan decided to throw the youngster the ball. The move could have been considered a gamble, especially given Sooryavanshi’s reputation primarily as an explosive batter. However, the teenager made sure the decision paid off almost immediately.

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Reflecting on the moment, Sooryavanshi revealed that Kishan himself felt he was taking a risk by handing him the ball. “Ishan bhaiya thought that he was taking a risk in giving me the ball. But he didn't know that I'm a wicket taker,” Sooryavanshi said in a video shared after the match.

The youngster went on to dismiss two batters in the space of four deliveries, finishing with figures of 2/11 from three overs. His spell added valuable support to East Zone’s bowling attack and underlined his potential as more than just a specialist batter.

Sooryavanshi’s performance comes at a time when the 15-year-old is being closely watched because of his rapid rise in Indian cricket. While his batting remains his biggest strength, his ability to contribute with the ball could give him another dimension as he continues to develop across formats.