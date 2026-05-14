'He Did It Intentionally': Virender Sehwag Refers To Jasprit Bumrah As 'Chumrah' During IPL 2026 Discussion, Sparks Severe Backlash From Fans | Video

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Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has sparked an online storm after a slip of the tongue during a cricket discussion, where he mistakenly referred to star Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah as “Chumrah,” triggering backlash from fans and widespread trolling on social media.

The incident took place during a cricket discussion on Cricbuzz ahead of an IPL 2026 match. While analysing team combinations and bowling strengths, Sehwag accidentally mispronounced Bumrah’s name. Though he quickly corrected himself, the clip of the moment spread rapidly online and soon went viral.

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The brief slip was enough to ignite strong reactions from fans of Bumrah, many of whom expressed anger and disappointment on social media platforms. Some users interpreted the comment as disrespectful, while others defended Sehwag, calling it an unintentional verbal mistake made in a fast-paced discussion environment.

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Meanwhile, Bumrah remains one of India’s most celebrated fast bowlers, consistently topping global rankings and continuing to play a key role in the national side and in the IPL. The episode, however, shows how quickly online audiences can react to even the smallest on-air moment involving high-profile players.

As of now, there has been no official response from Sehwag or Bumrah regarding the viral clip, and the discussion continues to trend across social media platforms.