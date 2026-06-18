'He Deserves It': Paula Badosa's Remark On Ex-Boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas After Split Grabs Tennis Fans' Attention

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The relationship between tennis stars Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas has once again become a major talking point after comments from the Spanish player about her former partner sparked reactions among fans. The pair, once known as “Tsitsidosa,” were one of tennis’ most followed couples before their relationship ended.

Badosa and Tsitsipas began dating in 2023 and quickly became a popular sporting couple, regularly supporting each other during tournaments. Their relationship attracted attention due to their shared experiences as professional athletes dealing with the pressure of competing at the highest level.

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Following their split, reports suggested Badosa made strong remarks regarding her former relationship, with the situation leading to discussions about their time together. The headline-making comments were interpreted by some fans as criticism of Tsitsipas, while others viewed them as part of Badosa sharing her personal experience after the breakup.

The breakup between the two players was initially announced as an amicable decision, with Badosa saying they would move forward separately while maintaining respect for each other. The pair had previously spoken positively about their bond, with Tsitsipas also praising the support they provided each other during difficult periods.

As both players continue their individual tennis journeys, their relationship remains one of the most discussed off-court stories in recent tennis history. The latest comments have reignited interest among fans, adding another chapter to the widely followed “Tsitsidosa” story.