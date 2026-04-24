'He Convinced Her For Physical Stuff...': Social Media Influencer Makes Scandalous Allegations Against 'Gujarat Titans Player' Amid IPL 2026; Viral Video Sparks Buzz

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A social media influencer has sparked widespread discussion online after posting a video on Instagram in which she recounted an alleged personal story involving a girl and a Gujarat Titans player during the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026 season.

In the video, the influencer claimed she knew a girl named “Aditi” who initially came into contact with a cricketer associated with the Gujarat Titans through social media. According to her narration, their interaction began casually online and developed into regular conversations.

The influencer further alleged that the relationship later became complicated and included a brief phase where the two met in person and, as per her account, an intimate interaction took place. These claims remain unverified and are based solely on the influencer’s version of events, with no supporting evidence or response from the individuals involved.

She also described a phase where the two reportedly reconnected months after the initial fallout during the IPL season, with further communication leading to a brief meeting. The video included claims regarding disagreements over travel arrangements and expenses, after which the interaction allegedly ended abruptly.

The video has since circulated widely on social media, drawing mixed reactions. While some users engaged with the content, others have questioned its authenticity and urged caution, noting that the claims are one-sided and unsupported by any official confirmation.

As of now, there is no verification of the allegations made in the video, and no official statement has been issued by the Gujarat Titans franchise or any associated player. The incident highlights how quickly unverified personal claims can gain traction online, particularly when linked to high-profile events like the IPL. In the absence of confirmation from credible sources, the claims remain social media allegations and should be treated with caution.