'He Blocked Me': Lando Norris Frustrated After Alleged Block By Kimi Antonelli At Turn 1 During Formula 1 Chinese GP Session; Video

F1/X

McLaren driver Lando Norris voiced his frustration over team radio after he was seemingly impeded by Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli during a crucial moment at Turn 1 in the Chinese Grand Prix weekend.

The incident occurred in Shanghai when Norris appeared to encounter Antonelli’s car at the opening corner while preparing to begin a fast lap. The McLaren driver immediately expressed his displeasure over the radio, saying: “He blocked me. I was going to push that lap!”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Norris’ lap compromised

Norris felt the moment cost him the opportunity to complete a competitive push lap. Being held up at the first corner meant he had to abandon the attempt, potentially affecting his final position during the session. Such incidents are closely monitored in Formula One as impeding another driver can lead to investigations by race stewards.

Mercedes strong in Shanghai

Despite the controversy, Mercedes enjoyed a strong session overall. Teammates George Russell and Antonelli were among the fastest drivers during the sprint qualifying event at the Shanghai circuit, underlining the team’s competitive pace during the Chinese GP weekend.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Focus shifts to the sprint race

While Norris’ frustration highlighted the intensity of qualifying battles in modern Formula One, the focus quickly shifted toward the upcoming sprint race and the main Grand Prix. With tight margins between the top teams, every lap and track position could prove crucial as drivers fight for valuable championship points.

The moment also underscored the pressure young drivers like Antonelli face as they compete wheel-to-wheel with established stars such as Norris in the high-stakes environment of Formula One.