'Have Some Courage': Mahua Moitra Slams Yusuf Pathan, Alleges TMC MP Heading Delhi To Meet Amit Shah

Mahua Moitra Slams Yusuf Pathan, Alleges TMC MP Heading Delhi To Meet Amit Shah | X

Kolkata, June 8: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and MP Mahua Moitra on Monday took a dig at fellow party MP Yusuf Pathan through a post on X amid reports that around 20 rebel TMC MPs have extended support to the NDA. Mahua Moitra slammed Yusuf Pathan and asked him to have some courage, while alleging that he is headed to Delhi after Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah called him.

In a social media post, Moitra alleged that Pathan was rushing to Delhi after being called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "And @iamyusufpathan you are rushing to Delhi because @AmitShah has called you? Have some courage. You played for India. Our district voted you in with a huge margin. Have some shame & some spine," she wrote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Her remarks came after reports claimed that at least 20 TMC MPs had written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla extending support to the NDA. The reports also said that a group of rebel MPs had met in Delhi, adding to speculation about growing differences within the party.

Moitra's post sparked reactions on social media. Some users backed her comments and praised her for speaking out, while others questioned her allegations and asked for proof. Several users also discussed the reported political developments within the TMC.

Pathan recently denied reports that Mamata Banerjee had asked him to resign from his Baharampur Lok Sabha seat so that she could contest a by-election from there. Calling the claim "completely false", he said neither Banerjee nor any party leader had ever asked him to step down.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly also rejected reports that he had contacted Pathan on Banerjee's behalf. He said the claims were untrue and urged the media not to spread unverified information.