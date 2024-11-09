'Have Had More Failures Than Success In My Career': Sanju Samson Speaks About His Ups and Downs

Pic Credit: Twitter

Following his amazing century against South Africa in the 1st T20I, India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson said he has had more failures than success in his career.



Samson played a 107-run knock from 50 balls at a strike rate of 214.00 against the Proteas in Durban. He smashed seven fours and 10 sixes during his time at the crease.



The Men in Blue sealed a comfortable 61-run victory over the hosts in the 1st T20I game of the series on Friday. The 29-year-old's 107 is the highest individual score in a T20I between India and South Africa. He crossed David Miller's unbeaten 106 in Guwahati in 2022. His single-handed effort took India to a mammoth score of 202/8 in the first innings.



Speaking at the post-match press conference, Samson accepted that he has faced a lot of failures in his career. "I feel honestly, I have faced a lot of failures in my career. Actually, I have had more failures than success in my career. When you go through that fear, you tend to doubt yourself a lot. People will say a lot and social media will play its role. But you also think a lot about yourself...," Samson said.



The wicketkeeper-batter added that he has shot-making ability against spin and pace. "But with my experience, I know my abilities. If I spend some time on the wicket, I have the shot-making ability against spin and pace. I know I can help the team with my contributions. So I always used to tell myself that, even if you have lows, the upside is also good," he added.

Recapping the match, Aiden Markram-led South Africa sent India to bat first after the toss.



Sanju Samson's blitz helped India to a fiery start in the game. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav (21 runs from 17 balls, 2 fours and 1 six) and batter Tilak Varma (33 runs from 18 balls, 3 fours and 2 balls) also played an average knock and propelled India to 202/8 in the first inning.

Gerald Coetzee led the South Africa bowling attack after he picked up three wickets for 37 runs in his four-over spell.



During the run chase, South Africa's batters failed to put up a decent performance. No Proteas batters could cross the 30-run mark.

Heinrich Klaasen (25 runs from 22 balls, 2 fours and 1 six) and Gerald Coetzee (23 runs from 11 balls, 3 sixes) were the highest run scorers for the hosts.



The Indian bowling attack was led by Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi who bundled out the hosts at 141 with two overs remaining. Both Varun and Bishnoi picked up three wickets in the game.

Samson was named the Player of the Match following his stellar show with the bat.



India will take on South Africa in the second T20I match of the series on Sunday in Gqeberha.