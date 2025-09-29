'Hatt MC': VIDEO Shows Tilak Verma Celebrating Aggressively While 'Abusing' Pakistani Players After Asia Cup 2025 Victory

Tilak Varma. | (Image Credits: X)

Having propelled Team India to Asia Cup 2025 glory, a new angle of Tilak Varma aggressively celebrating on Pakistan cricketers' face has emerged. After Rinku Singh hit the winning runs, Tilak, who played a brilliant knock of 69* took off his helmet and roared in celebration as the video shows he allegedly abused Pakistani players.

The left-handed batter came to the crease when India were teetering at 20/3 as Pakistan decimated the top three cheaply in defense of a modest 146. Nevertheless, Tilak stitched vital half-century partnerships with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube, thereby taking the game deep. It all came down to 10 needing off the final over as Rinku Singh struck the winning boundary to take India past the finish line.

Watch the below video but it can't be said conclusively that Tilak abused:

Speaking to Dube after the game, the 22-year-old had said in a video uploaded on BCCI.tv:

"I wanted my bat to do the talking. They were saying a lot of things I just wanted to respond with my bat. Now they are not visible on the ground."

"I was prepared to bat at any position" - Tilak Varma

At the post-game presentation, the Hyderabad-born cricketer revealed that Pakistan were bowling well and credited Dube and Samson for playing their roles to perfection.

"It was pressure. They were bowling well. They were mixing the pace up. I was breathing and trying to stay calm. Fantastic knock from Samson. The way Dube batted under pressure was helpful and important for the country. We have prepared for every position. You should be flexible. I was prepared to bat at any position."

Kuldeep Yadav earned the Player of the tournament for his 17 scalps.