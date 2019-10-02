Hassan Badami rolls past Cherag Ramakrishnan into final

Mumbai: Hassan Badami of Cricket Club of India dished out a steady performance and enjoyed a good roll of the balls as he went on to register a 4-0 win against Radio Club’s Cherag Ramakrishnan to book his place in the final of the Senior men’s snooker event of the BSAM organised Maharashtra State Junior Snooker and Senior Snooker & Billiards Selection (leg 1) Championship, at the Bombay Gymkhana billiards room here on Wednesday.

In the final he will take on the winners of Rayaan Razni of Radio Club and Vishal Vaya of Club Aquaria.

Badami who has been in superb form maintained the momentum as he adjusted better to the table and settled down nicely, while Ramakrishnan was not his usual self as he unable to find his touch and struggled with his potting. The lanky Badami did well to grab every chance to construct a couple of tidy breaks which helped him to pocket the opening two frames to race to a 2-0 lead.

The third frame turned out to a cat and mouse affair as both Badami and Ramakrishnan were extra cautious and tested each other’s nerves with safety play. But, Badmi with a bit of luck got the openings to take control with some small useful breaks won the frame to stretch his lead to 3-0.

In the fourth frame, Badami compiled a run of 36 to marginally take the lead. Cherag who was still struggling to get into a groove surrendered after missing another simple pot. Badami clinched the match with the frame scores reading 55-25, 59-25, 57-24 and 48-10 in his favour.