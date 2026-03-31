Haryana Steelers Academy Win Inaugural HS Cup As Franchise Strengthens Grassroots Pathway |

The Haryana Steelers Academy emerged victorious at the inaugural Haryana Steelers Cup (HS Cup) by defeating Sports Centre Geong at the BRS Kabaddi Academy in Dighal on 29th March. The tournament brought together 61 teams from across Rohtak, Hisar, and Sonipat and marked a significant step in Haryana Steelers’ efforts to build a structured grassroots pathway for kabaddi in the state.

The HS Cup followed a multi-stage format with zonal rounds for players aged 16-20 years old. The competition was narrowed down to six teams in the league stage, with each team playing five matches. The top two teams then advanced to the final. The finals witnessed the presence of several dignitaries, including Kulbir Alhawat, Founder, BRS Kabaddi Academy. Mehtab Singh, fitness and youth influencer, Ms. Shakuntala Beniwal, Sports Director, MDU, and Haryana Steelers Head Coach Manpreet Singh were also present. Haryana Steelers player Vinay Tewathia, part of the PKL Season 11 winning squad, was also in attendance and interacted with participants.

The final encounter proved highly competitive, as both teams showcased discipline and strong fundamentals. Haryana Steelers Academy emerged victorious after making a strong comeback to secure the title. The win comes following a dominant, unbeaten run in the group stage. The match drew a strong turnout of players, coaches, and members of the local community, creating a lively atmosphere. This also reflected the growing enthusiasm for grassroots kabaddi in the state.

Speaking after the final, Haryana Steelers Head Coach, Manpreet Singh said, “The level of competition we witnessed throughout the HS Cup has been extremely encouraging. There is immense talent across the state. Platforms like these are crucial in identifying and nurturing talented players early on in their careers. Through this tournament, we aim to create a structured pathway to provide exposure to young athletes and help them understand the demands of performing at the professional level.”

With a prize pool of Rs. 5 Lakhs, the tournament facilitated the winners, runners-up, and standout individual performers. This included Ishant from Haryana Steelers Academy, who was the Best Raider with 49 points, while Harsh from Naultha School was awarded Best Defender with 29 tackle points.

The Haryana Steelers Cup marks a significant step in strengthening the grassroots structure of kabaddi in the state. The tournament brings together competition, talent identification, and development under a unified framework. The initiative also reflects JSW Sports’ and Haryana Steelers’ long-term vision for building pathways for young athletes and the sport of Kabaddi across Haryana.