Haryana News: 3 Athletes From State To Receive Arjuna Award, Kurukshetra University To Get MAKA Trophy

Chandigarh: Three athletes from Haryana will be honoured with the National Sports Awards 2023 for their outstanding performance in sports.

Diksha Dagar, a golfer from Haryana, has been selected for the Arjuna Award while in wrestling, Sunil Kumar and Antim would receive the Arjuna Award.

In addition, Kurukshetra University has been declared the runner-up for the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy 2023.

CM lauds Haryana athletes

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar congratulated the players for being selected for the National Sports Awards.

He said that the athletes from Haryana demonstrated their highest capabilities in various national and international competitions and that the players had reached new heights through their hard work and dedication, leading to their selection for the National Sports Awards.

Haryana producing champion athletes for India

Expressing happiness and pride, Khattar said that Haryana consistently held the number-one position in sports. He highlighted that the state’s athletes had made the state proud by significantly contributing to various sports, and the government was working to strengthen the necessary facilities for sports and would continue to do so, ensuring that Haryana’s athletes continued to shine in every field.