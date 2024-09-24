 Haryana Elections 2024: Netizens Call Out BJP Supporter Virender Sehwag For 'Openly Endorsing Congress Candidate'
Virender Sehwag has put out a story on Instagram supporting Congress candidate Anirudh Chaudhary's rallies and campaigning ahead of the Haryana Elections 2024.

Rohan Sen
Updated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 03:11 PM IST
Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag's latest Instagram status has stirred up a stir on social media as his post was in support of a Congress candidate despite him being a BJP-admirer in the past.

Sehwag has put out a story showing Congress candidate Anirudh Chaudhary's rallies and campaigning ahead of the Haryana Elections 2024.

This has left netizens confused as Sehwag was offered a BJP ticket to contest the polls back in 2019 but the cricket legend had declined the offer.

The 45-year-old faced backlash on social media last week after he questioned the Modi government in one of his tweets but later deleted it.

Sehwag cited one of Modi's tweets where the PM spoke about the robustness of PSU banks. However, the angle of Sehwag's tweet questioned the Modi government's promises, which never turned into reality.

But he removed the post soon after which led to people calling him a "Darpok" on X.

All-time greats

Sehwag is famous for his social media posts, especially on X which became a rage after he retired from all cricket and turned to commentary afterwards.

The Nawab of Najafgarh was one of India's greatest openers ever produced in red and white-ball cricket. He amassed over 8,500 runs in Test cricket and more than 8K in the 50-overs format for Team India from 1999 to 2013.

