Harshit Mahimkar & Akshat Raisurana Storm Into Boys' U-19 Quarterfinals At CCI Yonex Sunrise Mumbai District Badminton Championship 2026 | file photo

Mumbai: The top two seeds Harshit Mahimkar and Akshat Raisurana smoothly cruised into the Boys’ U-19 singles quarterfinals of the CCI Yonex Sunrise Mumbai District Badminton Championship 2026, organised by the Cricket Club of India in association with the Greater Mumbai Badminton Association (GMBA), and played at the CCI courts on Tuesday.

Harshit tamed Diyaan Zaveri posting a 15-1, 15-4 win, while Akshat dropped just one point as he outplayed Advait Chaugule coasting to a 15-0, 15-1 victory with a degree of comfort.

In an interesting and wellcontested encounter, Durgesh Kandukuri lost the first game, but fought back to win the next two to thump Parth Lele 13-15, 15-11, 15-13 in clinical fashion.

Results Boys' U-15 (round-16): Nirmay Shah bt Neevan Antani 15-7, 15-11; Sahaj Kadam bt Vedaan Gupta 15-8, 15-12; Palaash Jain bt Saayon Mavachee 15-7, 17-15; Vir Butani bt Dhanraj Patil 15-12, 15-4.

Boys' U-19 singles (round 16): 1-Harshit Mahimkar bt Diyaan Zaveri 15-1, 15-4; Reyansh Dubey bt Dev Dubey 15-6, 15-4; Ruhaan Bhatia bt Abeer Siddiqui 15-4, 15-9; Dhruv Pawar bt Anmol Sharma 15-9, 15-7;