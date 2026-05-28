Harshal Rana Stuns Aryaman Singh To Storm Into U-17 Squash Semi-Finals |

Mumbai, May 28: Haryana’s Harshal Rana produced a strong fighting display to sideline Karnataka’s Aryaman Singh in four games in a boys’ U-17 quarter-final match of the Boys’ U-17 quarter-final match of the Avaada-Otters Club All-India Squash Tournament 2026 and played at the Otters Club courts, Bandra on Thursday.

The contest between two talented 15-year-old witnessed grim battle for supremacy before last year’s Junior National champion Harshal lost the first game, but with tactical play managed to closely win the next three to complete a satisfying 6-11, 11-6, 12-10, and 11-9 victory to advance to the semi-finals.

The top two seeds, Shreyansh Jha defeated Pradeepsingh Rathore 11-6, 12-10, 11-3 and second seed Agastya Rajput prevailed over Agastya Bansal winning in four games at 11-8, 3-11, 11-9, and 11-3.

Results (all quarter-finals) - Girls' U-13: 1-Isha Shelke bt Seerat Ghuman 11-2, 11-5, 11-4;

Shriya Maheshwari bt Ruhi Lodha 11-2, 11-2, 11-5;

Akshara Makhija bt Aarna Rao 11-7, 11-3, 11-8;

2-Aadhya Grover bt Sanavi Tidke 11-9, 10-12, 11-9, 11-6.

Boys' U-13: Zeyn Ali bt Nirvaan Uppal 10-12, 11-8, 9-11, 11-4, 11-3;

Nirmaan Chamaria bt Nirvaan Parikh 11-4, 5-11, 11-9, 11-5;

Ridaan Gupta bt Krishiv Mittal 11-7, 11-5, 11-1;

Aryan Sk bt Aritra Debnath 11-9, 11-8, 11-7.

Girls' U-15: Shanaya Roy bt Sameera Gorsia 11-6, 11-4, 11-9;

Nandikasree Kalaivanan bt Raayisha Naik 11-13, 11-8, 11-5, 10-12, 11-9;

2-Trisha Shah bt Ekam Ghuman 11-2, 11-5, 5-11, 6-11, 11-2.

Boys' U-15: Ruan Ram Tadanki bt Aryaan Prabhu 11-5, 11-6, 4-11, 12-10;

Vinay Shinde bt Rishabh Shyam 11-6, 5-11, 11-9, 8-11, 11-6;

Fareed Andrabi bt Prabhu Bajoria 11-9, 11-5, 11-6;

Ayaan Dhanuka bt 2-Vedant Agrawal 11-4, 11-6, 3-11, 11-6.

Girls' U-17: Vasundhara Nangare bt Aaravi Raina 11-1, 11-5, 11-5;

Fabiha Nafees bt Aahana Singh 9-11, 11-6, 9-11, 11-3, 11-8;

Devashree Arora bt Anoushka Johri 11-8, 11-5, 14-12;

2-Aarika Mishra bt Amaira Mehta 11-4, 11-6, 7-11, 11-2.

Boys' U-17: 1-Shreyansh Jha bt Pradeepsingh Rathore 11-6, 12-10, 11-3;

Harshal Rana bt Aryaman Singh 6-11, 11-6, 12-10, 11-9;

Saharsh Shahra bt Indransh Singh 11-5, 11-4, 12-10;

2-Agastya Rajput bt Agastya Bansal 11-8, 3-11, 11-9, 11-3.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/