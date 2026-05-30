Harshal Rana & Devashree Arora Crowned U-17 Champions At Avaada-Otters All-India Squash Tournament 2026

Mumbai, May 30: Harshal Rana and Devashree Arora clinched the Boys’ & Girls’ U-17 titles, respectively, in the Avaada-Otters Club All-India Squash Tournament 2026, played at the Otters Club courts, Bandra on Saturday.

In a match of fluctuating fortunes, the Haryana lad Harshal got the better of Agastya Rajput of Maharashtra in five games, snatching an 11-6, 6-11, 11-1, 9-11, and 11-9 victory.

The girls’ final was also a long drawn affair as Delhi’s Devashree prevailed over Vasundhara Nangare of Maharashtra carving out an 11-4, 6-11, 11-7, 9-11, and 11-8 win.

Results (all finals) - Girls' U-11: Sameeksha Sugumar bt Gaurvi Ajmera 12-10, 11-5, 11-7.

Boys' U-11: Vedant Shinde bt Agastya Uppal 11-6, 11-4, 11-7.

Girls' U-13: Akshara Makhija bt Shriya Maheshwari 11-7, 9-11, 11-4, 15-13.

Boys' U-13: Ridaan Gupta bt Zeyn Ali 11-3, 11-7, 11-6.

Girls' U-15: Aashi Shah bt Nandikasree Kalavanan 11-9, 11-2, 11-9.

Boys' U-15: Fareed Andrabi bt Vinay Shinde 14-12, 11-3, 11-6.

Girls' U-17: Devashree Arora bt Vasundhara Nangare 11-4, 6-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-8.

Boys' U-17: Harshal Rana bt Agastya Rajput 11-6, 6-11, 11-1, 9-11, 11-9.