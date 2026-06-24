'Harry Kane's Been Cursed!': Social Media Influencer Thogden's Viral Video Sparks 'Black Magic' Speculation At FIFA World Cup 2026 | Video

Harry Kane/Thogden/Instagram

A video shared by popular social media influencer and football content creator Thogden has sparked debate online after appearing to show a Ghana supporter making a gesture involving white powder during Ghana's FIFA World Cup 2026 group-stage clash against England.

The clip, posted on Thogden's Instagram account during the match, was accompanied by the caption: "Harry Kane's been cursed." The post quickly gained traction on social media, with some fans jokingly suggesting that the unusual gesture could explain England captain Harry Kane's struggles in front of goal as the Three Lions were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Ghana.

The footage appeared to show a spectator in the stands handling a white substance and performing gestures that some viewers interpreted as resembling a ritual. The images fueled playful speculation among fans, many of whom referenced "black magic" in comments and memes circulating online following the stalemate.

However, there is no evidence to suggest that the fan's actions had any impact on the outcome of the match or were intended as any form of ritualistic practice. Much of the discussion surrounding the clip has been light-hearted, with supporters using humor to react to England's inability to convert their dominance into goals against a resilient Ghana side.

England created several chances throughout the contest but failed to break down Ghana's defense, leaving questions about their attacking efficiency ahead of their final group-stage fixture. While Thogden's viral post added an entertaining subplot to the World Cup conversation, the incident remains an example of how social media can quickly amplify unusual moments and fan interpretations during major sporting events.

Disclaimer: FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video.