Harry Kane 'Released' By Ghanaian Witch Doctor After England Captain's Worst FIFA World Cup Performance Against Ghana | VIDEO

Harry Kane 'Released' By Ghanaian Witch Doctor After England Captain's Worst FIFA World Cup Performance Against Ghana | X

England captain Harry Kane may have struggled in his side's FIFA World Cup 2026 clash against Ghana, but a Ghanaian witch doctor who previously claimed to have "cursed" him now says he has lifted the spell. Nana Kwaku Bonsam, a self-proclaimed spiritualist from Ghana, had earlier claimed that he was using spiritual powers to stop Kane from making an impact against his country.

Following England's goalless draw against Ghana, Bonsam has now said that he is "releasing" the England captain and allowing him to score again. Speaking after the match, Bonsam said, "I am the most powerful spiritualist in the world. I am now going to release Harry Kane so that he can score in England's next match."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bonsam shared a video on social media in which he is seen practicing some magic rituals. He is seen in the video untying some objects and after completing the rituals he claimed that now Harry Kane is free to score against other opponents. Bonsam also claimed in the viral video that he is the most powerful spiritualist in the World and also shared his contact details.

Harry Kane's Difficult Night Against Ghana

Kane had one of his quietest games in an England shirt during the Group L clash. The striker managed just 19 touches in the entire match, the fewest he has recorded in a major international tournament game while playing the full 90 minutes.

England dominated possession throughout the contest but were unable to break down a disciplined Ghana defence. The match ended 0-0, bringing England's long winning run in competitive football to an end.

The result also marked England's 13th scoreless draw in FIFA World Cup history which is the highest by any nation in the competition.

Knockout Stage

Despite the disappointing draw, England remain well placed in Group L and will look to bounce back in their next match.

With Bonsam now claiming that Kane has been "released," fans will be hoping the Bayern Munich striker returns to the scoresheet and helps England move closer to the knockout rounds of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Whether it is football, tactics or simply coincidence, Kane's next performance will be watched closely after the witch doctor's latest statement which went viral around the world.

While there is no evidence linking Kane's performance to any supernatural influence, the timing of Bonsam's remarks has shocked the fans.