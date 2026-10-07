Harry Kane Equals Peter Shilton's England Caps Record With His 125th Appearance, Scoring Twice Against Czechia To Reach 91 International Goals | X- @HKane

London: Harry Kane made a record-tying 125th appearance for England in the Nations League match against Czechia at Wembley Stadium and marked the big occasion with another two goals.

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The Bayern Munich striker is level with former goalkeeper Peter Shilton on the list of most caps won for England's men's team. He can break the record when England plays Croatia on Nov. 12, also at Wembley.

The 33-year-old Kane moved onto 91 international goals — an outright England scoring record — by sweeping home a close-range finish in the 40th minute and heading home at a corner in the 57th. He also delivered the cross that Vladimir Coufal turned into his own net to put England ahead.

“He's only getting better,” England star Jude Bellingham said of Kane, who has been England captain since 2018 and is among the favorites to win the Ballon d'Or when the prestigious award is handed out on Oct. 26 in London.

Kane made his England debut in March 2015, scoring inside 80 seconds of coming on as a substitute against Lithuania.

Kane now has 38 more goals than Wayne Rooney, who is No. 2 on the scoring list.

Shilton, who played for England from 1970-90, congratulated Kane in a video message on social media ahead of the game — and said the former Tottenham striker could set an appearance record that “might never be beaten.”

“Because you're still going strong, Harry,” the 77-year-old Shilton said. “You're still playing well and scoring goals. And I know how much dedication and hard work you actually put into achieving this.”

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