Harry Brook Shatters Shubman Gill's Record, England Captain Scores Fastest Double Century In ODIs

Harry Brook scored the fastest 200 in ODI history | Image credit: X/EnglandCricket

Harry Brook etched his name in the record books with a sensational double century in Rawalpindi on Thursday. The England white-ball captain became the first Englishman to score a double hundred in ODIs and the fastest double centurion in 50-over format history.

Brook smashes fastest double hundred

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Brook slammed a whirlwind 202 in 116 balls, with 21 fours and 10 sixes at a strike rate of 174.14. He surpassed Indian skipper Shubman Gill's record of fastest double ton in ODIs. Gill had made a 117-ball double ton against West Indies recently, while Brook did it better with a 114-ball effort.

Before Brook, the highest score by an Englishman in ODIs was by Ben Stokes, who struck 182 against New Zealand in 2023. Overall, the England captain is the 10th batter overall to score a double century. Only Shuman Gill (2) and Rohit Sharma (3) have scored multiple double hundreds in the format.

Brook joins elite club

Brook also joined Chris Gayle in an exclusive cricket club. The duo are the only batters in history to have scored a triple century in Tests, a double century in ODIs and a century in T20Is.

Incidentally, Brook also scored his triple century in Pakistan, with his 317 coming in the Test match in Multan back in 2024.