 Harris Shield: Parth Ranade's Rare 10-Wicket Feat Steals the Show
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Harris Shield: Parth Ranade's Rare 10-Wicket Feat Steals the Show

Parth Ranade of Rustomjee Cambridge International School, Dahisar, claimed all 10 wickets for just 18 runs against Bombay Scottish School, Powai, in the Harris Shield Plate Group. Bombay Scottish were dismissed for 51 after Rustomjee posted 314/8, powered by Viaan Patil's unbeaten 114 off 100 balls in the match.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 21, 2026, 08:12 PM IST
Harris Shield: Parth Ranade's Rare 10-Wicket Feat Steals the Show
Harris Shield: Parth Ranade's Rare 10-Wicket Feat Steals the Show | File Pic

Mumbai: Parth Ranade of Rustomjee Cambridge International School, Dahisar, produced a remarkable bowling performance in the Harris Shield Cricket Tournament (Plate Group), claiming all 10 wickets for just 18 runs against Bombay Scottish School, Powai. Bombay Scottish were bowled out for a mere 51 runs. Ranade’s exceptional ten-wicket haul was the standout performance of the match, marking a rare and memorable achievement

Earlier, Rustomjee Cambridge International School had put up an impressive total of 314 for 8, powered by a magnificent 114 (100) not out by Viaan Patil. The outstanding contributions of Ranade with the ball and Patil with the bat made it a memorable performance for the school’s cricket team.

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