Harris Shield: Parth Ranade's Rare 10-Wicket Feat Steals the Show | File Pic

Mumbai: Parth Ranade of Rustomjee Cambridge International School, Dahisar, produced a remarkable bowling performance in the Harris Shield Cricket Tournament (Plate Group), claiming all 10 wickets for just 18 runs against Bombay Scottish School, Powai. Bombay Scottish were bowled out for a mere 51 runs. Ranade’s exceptional ten-wicket haul was the standout performance of the match, marking a rare and memorable achievement

Earlier, Rustomjee Cambridge International School had put up an impressive total of 314 for 8, powered by a magnificent 114 (100) not out by Viaan Patil. The outstanding contributions of Ranade with the ball and Patil with the bat made it a memorable performance for the school’s cricket team.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/