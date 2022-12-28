Harmanpreet Kaur to lead India as BCCI announces women's squad for T20 World Cup 2023, South Africa tri-series

India women's cricket team |

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the national women's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Indian women's team with Smriti Mandhana as her deputy while the experienced pacer Shikha Pandey is back in the side after more than a year on the sidelines.

Pooja Vastrakar's inclusion in the squad is subject to fitness while Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana and Meghna Singh have been included as reserve players.

"The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 is set to begin on 10th February 2023, with Team India set to begin their campaign on 12th February against Pakistan in Cape Town.

"Team India is in Group 2 with England, West Indies, Pakistan, and Ireland. The top two teams in each group at the end of the group stage will play in the semi-finals.

"The final will be held on 26th February 2023," the BCCI said in a statement.

The Indian team will feature in a tri-series in South Africa from January 19 to February 2, ahead of the World Cup with the same squad of players.

India’s squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk) Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.

India’s squad for South Africa Tri-series

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice Captain), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Shushma Verma (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey.