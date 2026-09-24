Harmanpreet Kaur Irritated By Camera Flashes As India Women's Cricket Captain Returns To Delhi With Asian Games Gold Medal | Video

Harmanpreet Kaur Irritated By Camera Flashes As India Women's Cricket Captain Returns To Delhi | PTI/X

Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur returned to Delhi after leading the team to the gold medal at the Asian Games 2026. The Indian skipper arrived home with the coveted medal following the team's impressive campaign in Japan.

However, her homecoming was briefly overshadowed by an awkward moment involving the media photographers waiting to capture her arrival. As cameras continued flashing in her direction, Harmanpreet appeared irritated by the repeated flashes.

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Harmanpreet Kaur Irritated By Camera Flashes As India Women's Cricket Captain Returns To Delhi

The Indian captain was seen reacting to the photographers as they continued clicking pictures, with the constant camera flashes seemingly making her uncomfortable. Despite the attention surrounding her arrival, Harmanpreet maintained her composure while making her way through the airport.

Harmanpreet's return comes after India produced a dominant performance in the women's cricket competition at the Asian Games. The Indian team defeated Sri Lanka in the final to secure the gold medal, adding another major achievement to Harmanpreet's career as captain.

The Asian Games gold holds particular significance for Indian women's cricket, with the team returning home as champions. Harmanpreet's arrival in Delhi marked the beginning of the celebrations back home after India's successful campaign in Japan.