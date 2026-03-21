Hardik Pandya's Stylish Entry In Ferrari At Mumbai Indians Training Goes Viral Ahead Of IPL 2026; Video

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Hardik Pandya grabbed attention ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 after making a striking arrival at the Mumbai Indians practice session in a luxury Ferrari. The star all-rounder’s stylish entry quickly went viral on social media, adding to the buzz surrounding the upcoming season.

Dressed in a sleeveless t-shirt and shorts, Pandya showcased his trademark flair both on and off the field. His relaxed yet bold fashion choice, combined with the high-end car, reflected his confident persona as he gears up to lead Mumbai Indians in the new season.

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The viral visuals of his arrival have further heightened excitement among fans, who are eagerly anticipating his performance in IPL 2026. Pandya, known for his explosive batting and impactful all-round abilities, remains a key figure for the five-time champions as they aim to reclaim the title.

His appearance also comes amid increasing spotlight on his off-field lifestyle, with the cricketer often making headlines for his fashion statements and luxury car collection. However, as the tournament approaches, the focus will soon shift back to his leadership and performances on the field.

With Mumbai Indians preparing intensely for the season, Pandya’s energetic presence at training signals the team’s readiness to compete at the highest level once again.