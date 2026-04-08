Hardik Pandya's Heartwarming Gesture Towards Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Goes Viral After RR vs MI IPL 2026 Match; Video

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A spirited performance from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became one of the standout moments in a thrilling Indian Premier League clash, as Rajasthan Royals secured a convincing 27-run victory over Mumbai Indians.

Sooryavanshi lit up the contest with a blistering knock, smashing 39 runs off just 14 deliveries. His explosive innings provided RR with crucial momentum, putting the opposition bowlers under immense pressure and energizing his side at a key stage of the match. The young batter’s fearless approach and clean striking quickly caught the attention of fans and players alike.

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However, it wasn’t just his batting that made headlines. During the post-match handshake, a heartwarming moment unfolded when Hardik Pandya was seen patting Sooryavanshi on the chest in appreciation of his outstanding effort.

Such moments highlight the true spirit of the game, where fierce competition on the field is balanced by mutual admiration off it. For Sooryavanshi, this performance not only contributed significantly to his team’s victory but also marked him as a rising talent capable of making a big impact on the grand stage.

As the tournament progresses, innings like these will only boost his confidence, while also strengthening Rajasthan Royals’ campaign. And if this match is anything to go by, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a name fans will be hearing a lot more in the future.