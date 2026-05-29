 Hardik Pandya's Future At Mumbai Indians Under Cloud After Disastrous IPL 2026 Campaign: Reports
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Hardik Pandya's Future At Mumbai Indians Under Cloud After Disastrous IPL 2026 Campaign: Reports

Mumbai Indians could undergo another major overhaul after a disastrous IPL 2026 season, with reports suggesting captain Hardik Pandya’s role is under serious review. The five-time champions finished ninth after losing 10 of 14 matches. MI’s poor 2026 campaign has prompted management discussions about the team’s future direction.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, May 29, 2026, 09:04 AM IST
Hardik Pandya's Future At Mumbai Indians Under Cloud After Disastrous IPL 2026 Campaign: Reports
Hardik Pandya | X

Mumbai Indians could be set for another major shake-up after a disastrous IPL 2026 campaign, with multiple reports claiming that captain Hardik Pandya’s future as skipper is under serious doubt. The five-time IPL champions endured one of their worst-ever seasons, finishing ninth on the points table after losing 10 out of 14 matches.

Hardik, who replaced Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain ahead of the 2024 season, came into IPL 2026 under immense pressure following mixed results in his first two seasons as skipper. While MI managed to reach the playoffs in IPL 2025, the 2026 season turned into a nightmare as the star-studded side failed to deliver consistently.

According to reports, the Mumbai Indians management is expected to hold detailed discussions regarding the team’s future direction, with Hardik’s leadership among the key talking points.

Speculation surrounding Hardik’s future intensified after he reportedly deactivated his Instagram account shortly after Mumbai Indians’ season came to an end. The move sparked fresh rumours among fans and experts, many of whom have questioned whether the franchise’s experiment with a leadership transition from Rohit Sharma to Hardik has truly worked.

Hardik remains one of India’s premier white-ball all-rounders and previously enjoyed tremendous success as captain of Gujarat Titans, leading them to the IPL title in 2022 and another final in 2023. However, his return to Mumbai Indians has so far failed to produce the desired results, leaving the franchise facing tough decisions before the next season.

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