Hardik Pandya's Bald Makeover Sparks Frenzy As He Seeks Blessings With Mahieka Sharma At Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple | Video

PTI/X

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya was spotted at the revered Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, where he offered prayers during the sacred Suprabhata Seva. Accompanying him was his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, as the couple sought blessings at one of India's most visited pilgrimage sites. Their visit quickly grabbed attention online, with videos and pictures from the temple spreading rapidly across social media.

While the spiritual visit itself drew significant interest, it was Hardik's completely bald look that became the biggest talking point among fans. The India all-rounder appeared with a freshly shaved head, a look that surprised many followers.

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Dressed in traditional attire, Hardik and Mahieka were seen walking through the temple premises under security before participating in the early morning rituals. The couple maintained a low profile during their visit, with devotees and fans catching glimpses of them as they made their way through the temple complex.

Soon after the visuals surfaced online, fans flooded social media with reactions. While many praised Hardik for his spiritual gesture, others were intrigued by his dramatic transformation and speculated about the reason behind his shaved head. Several users also wished the couple well, appreciating their visit to seek divine blessings together.

Hardik's visit to Tirumala comes during a break from international cricket and has once again highlighted the strong spiritual traditions followed by many Indian sportspersons. Although his bald appearance dominated conversations online, the cricketer's participation in the auspicious Suprabhata Seva alongside Mahieka Sharma made the temple visit a memorable moment for both devotees and cricket fans.