Hardik Pandya Teams Up With MrBeast And CarryMinati For ₹94 Lakh Baseball Challenge, Donates Entire Prize Money To Underprivileged Children & Dogs In Need | Video

Hardik Pandya Teams Up With MrBeast And CarryMinati For ₹94 Lakh Baseball Challenge | MrBeast/YouTube

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya grabbed attention beyond the cricket field after joining hands with global YouTube sensation MrBeast and popular Indian content creator CarryMinati for a special baseball challenge. The collaboration brought together three popular personalities from different worlds, with Hardik taking on MrBeast in a competition that had $100,000 (₹94,91,750) at stake.

The video, titled 'Beat Professional Athlete, Win $100,000', was uploaded on MrBeast's YouTube channel on October 31. In the challenge, Hardik stepped away from his usual cricketing environment to try his hand at baseball. CarryMinati, whose real name is Ajey Nagar, was also present during the challenge, cheering on the Indian cricketer.

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Hardik Pandya Teams Up With MrBeast And CarryMinati For ₹94 Lakh Baseball Challenge

The challenge involved hitting baseballs out of the stadium, with the participant managing to hit more home runs emerging victorious. Interestingly, Hardik revealed that he had never played baseball before. However, the Indian all-rounder showcased his hitting abilities and managed to send three balls out of the stadium, putting up an impressive performance against MrBeast.

Hardik eventually won the challenge and secured the $100,000 prize. However, what made the collaboration particularly special was his decision to donate the entire prize money towards supporting underprivileged children and providing care for stray dogs. His charitable gesture added a meaningful touch to an otherwise entertaining sporting crossover and earned appreciation from fans.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is among the world's most popular YouTube creators and is known for organising extravagant challenges featuring celebrities and athletes. His latest collaboration with Hardik brought cricket and digital entertainment together, while CarryMinati's presence added an Indian flavour to the crossover.