Hardik Pandya Takes His Ferrari Out For A Spin After Mumbai Indians Beat Kolkata Knight Riders At Wankhede Stadium; Video

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After a thrilling win against Kolkata Knight Riders, Hardik Pandya treated himself to a high-octane celebration. Soon after stepping off the team bus, the Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper headed straight to his Ferrari and drove through the streets of Mumbai, giving fans a glimpse of his post-match routine.

The drive appeared to be both a personal celebration and a way for Pandya to unwind after MI’s convincing performance against KKR. Known for his love of fast cars, Pandya’s Ferrari moments never fail to attract attention on social media, with fans sharing videos and pictures of the cricketer enjoying his luxury ride.

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Pandya’s on-field performance was instrumental in securing MI’s win, and the Ferrari drive seemed to perfectly complement the celebratory mood. The Mumbai roads witnessed one of cricket’s most dynamic players in action, albeit off the field, showcasing his signature blend of style and speed.

Such post-match celebrations highlight how modern cricketers balance intense on-field competition with personal downtime. For Hardik Pandya, a victory on the field is often followed by a drive in his luxury car, blending thrill with relaxation in true superstar fashion.