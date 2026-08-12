Hardik Pandya Set To Join Delhi Capitals? DC's Cryptic Post Sparks HUGE IPL Buzz As Trade Rumours Intensify

Minnu Mani/Instagram

Hardik Pandya’s IPL future has once again become a major talking point after Delhi Capitals sparked speculation with a social media post featuring the India all-rounder alongside Delhi Capitals Women player Minnu Mani. The franchise shared the picture with the caption, “Two India all-rounders catching up,” immediately leaving fans wondering whether there could be more to the interaction.

The post comes at a time when Pandya’s future with Mumbai Indians remains uncertain following their disappointing 2026 IPL campaign. Mumbai finished ninth after losing 10 of their 14 matches, while Pandya also endured a difficult individual season. His uncertain position has fuelled considerable speculation about a potential move ahead of IPL 2027.

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Interestingly, the Delhi Capitals post surfaced shortly after reports claimed that Pandya’s proposed return to Gujarat Titans had fallen through over a captaincy condition. According to reports, Gujarat were open to bringing back their former skipper, but the franchise did not agree to Pandya’s reported demand to regain the captaincy, with Shubman Gill continuing as their leader.

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This has naturally led to speculation about whether Delhi Capitals could emerge as a potential destination for the star all-rounder. Delhi already have India all-rounder Axar Patel as their captain, meaning a possible Pandya move would raise interesting questions about the team’s leadership structure. However, there is currently no confirmation that the social media post has anything to do with an IPL transfer.

With the IPL 2027 season still ahead, Pandya’s next destination remains unclear. Whether he continues with Mumbai Indians, finds a way back to Gujarat Titans, or eventually joins another franchise such as Delhi Capitals, the India all-rounder is certain to remain one of the biggest names in the upcoming IPL transfer conversation.